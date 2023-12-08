Cincinnati's pas rush for 2024 got another boost on Friday evening.

Defensive end Mikah Coleman announced via social media he plans to transfer to the Bearcats. He spent the past three seasons at Eastern Michigan.

This season, Coleman tallied 38 tackles, 6.5 for loss, to go with 4.5 sacks. He finished with a pair of sacks and 12 tackles in 2022 and didn't register a stat in 2021 over four games.

Coleman announced just one scholarship offer, from Cincinnati and officially visited this week.

A member of the 2021 recruiting class out of Reynoldsburg (OH), Coleman was a two-star prospect by Rivals.com. He chose Eastern Michigan, originally, over an offer from Ball State.