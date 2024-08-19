Cincinnati's Xzavier Henderson embracing leadership role within WR room
The Cincinnati Bearcats officially wrapped up fall camp on Friday afternoon following their second scrimmage at Nippert Stadium. As camp transpired over the last 16 days, it was clear to see that C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news