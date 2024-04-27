It's now been nine consecutive years in which Cincinnati has had a player selected in the NFL Draft. The Bearcats had to wait until the final round on Saturday, but the streak continues.

The Cleveland Browns selected defensive tackle Jowon Briggs with pick No. 23 (No. 243 overall) in the seventh round of the draft. He's now the 17th Cincinnati Bearcat defensive lineman selected in the draft.

Briggs was a four-star player, No. 73 in the 2019 Rivals250 out of Walnut Hills (OH) in Cincinnati. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Virginia, before he transferred to the Bearcats.

In his first season at Cincinnati, he was part of the Bearcats team that finished 13-1, won the American Athletic Conference championship and played in the Cotton Bowl Classic, a loss to Alabama.

Last season, Briggs was named all-Big 12 honorable mention, after he finished with 27 tackles, six for loss and two sacks. He played in all 12 of the Bearcats games. In three seasons at Cincinnati, Briggs tallied 129 tackles, 14.5 TFLs and eight sacks over 39 games, including 30 starts.