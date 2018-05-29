Boddie Releases Top Six
Just six schools remain for Whitehaven (Tenn.) three-star athlete Devin Boddie. And the Bearcats are one of those still in the hunt.
On Monday, Boddie released a top six that consists of Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Virginia. No date has been set for a final commitment date yet.
There's still a debate over which position would fit Boddie best. Georgia Tech likes Boddie as a defensive back. Virginia and Vanderbilt prefer wide receiver, while Cincinnati and Louisville have given him looks at both.
Boddie participated just over two weeks ago in the Nashville stop of the Rivals 3-Strips Camp presented by Adidas. Below, he speaks with VandySports.com about his recruitment.