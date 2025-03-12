Big 12 Tournament: Iowa St. controls the paint against UC, 76-56

The Cincinnati Bearcats will face the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament. This is a big opportunity for the Bearcats to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive against a Top 25 team. Coming off a 87-68 win against Oklahoma State, the guys from Clifton are looking to avenge a 68-59 loss on the road. Can the Bearcats ride the momentum of a 19 point victory on Tuesday?

Iowa State dominated the first half, but a late surge by Jizzle James hitting two 3’s got the Bearcats within 10 points at the half 33-24. Milan Momcilovic tore the Bearcats up in the first half with 11 points. Iowa State won the glass 21-13 and the Bearcats shot 30% from the field.

In the second half the Bearcats allowed Iowa State to push the lead to double digits, but got it down to 3 points and after that Iowa State wouldn’t allow them to get closer. Iowa State finished the last 5:03 on a 13-3 run. Losing 76-56, the Bearcats are more than likely going to be playing in College Basketball Crown (Tournament, in Las Vegas). Iowa State got all the shots they wanted as they shot 53.8% from the field and had four players in double figures. The Bearcats were led by Jizzle James with 17 points and followed by Josh Reed with 10.

The Bearcats were out rebounded 41-23 and only shot 32.8% from the field with more than half of their attempts coming from 3 (9-of-30).

Now 18-15, this season didn’t go as planned and now will turn to a very big offseason for this program and staff.