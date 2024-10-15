Bearcats WR Aaron Turner and RB Chance Williams mulling Redshirt

The Bearcats offense has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they are currently second in the Big 12 in total offense, averaging nearly 460 yards per game through the teams first six games.

They have done so without senior wide receiver Aaron Turner, who entered the season as one of Cincinnati's lone returners from a season ago at the wide receiver position. Turner has just hauled in five catches for just 85 yards and not appeared in a game since the Bearcats 28-27 loss to Pittsburgh back on September 7th.

Turner has not seen much action this season and has not played in the Bearcats last four games. We had heard rumblings of Turner potentially redshirting this season, but finally had the opportunity to ask Scott Satterfield more about that situation earlier this afternoon.

Satterfield mentioned that Cincinnati seeking the option to potentially redshirt Turner to preserve him an extra year of eligibility. Which, says a lot about the confidence and job that Tony Johnson, Jamoi Mayes, Xzavier Henderson, Sterling Berkhalter, Barry Jackson, Tyrin Smith, Evan Prater, have done over the first six games of the season.

"We are looking at trying to redshirt Aaron," Satterfield told reporters on Tuesday. "Early in the season he wasn't playing as many snaps. I look at the same way for a guy like CHance Williams. if you're not playing many snaps, let's try and get you that redshirt year. He has been out at practice and done a great job for us."

Williams, a junior, who came to Cincinnati this offseason, has not played since the Bearcats 34-0 victory over Houston. However, Williams has flashed in his opportunities despite only having 15 carries on the season, racking up just 67 yards.

Now, for Williams, it was clear this could be an option at one point this season, just simply due to the amount of success guys like Corey Kiner and Evan Pryor have had this season. Both, in which have become key vocal points for this Cincinnati offense, one that is top two in the conference as well.

Satterfield mentioned they took Williams on the trip to Orlando and was the recipient of the Bearcats "Juice Mob Award", which is given to the player that provides the most energy on the bench.

"We are still looking at redshirting Chance, just because if we can stay healthy at the running back position, which we were much better at this week. We just try to do right by the guys the way I see it."



