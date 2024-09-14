Bearcats reclaim Victory Bell in 27-16 win over RedHawks

The Cincinnati Bearcats traveled up to Oxford, Ohio to face their rivals the Miami RedHawks for 128th Victory Bell battle. Last year, they stunned the Bearcats 31-24 in overtime for their first win since 2005. Can Satterfield win his first Victory Bell?

Notes:

Safety Josh Minkins, defensive end Rob Jackson and offensive tackle Philip Wilder are out, tight end Joey Beljan returns

The first drive Miami moved the ball to the red zone, but Derrick Canteen intercepted a Brett Gabbert pass to stall the drive. Cincinnati struck first with a 55 yard field goal by Nathan Hawks. Miami matched the Bearcats with a 30 yard field goal by Dom Dzioban. After forcing a punt, Miami’s punter Alec Bevelhimer mishandled a bad snap and Marqavious Saboor recovered it at the Miami 3 yard line. The next play, Brendan Sorsby hit Joe Royer for a 3 yard †touchdown to take a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter. Sorsby hit Royer what looked to be his second touchdown of the day as he shook three defenders, but he fumbled before he broke the pylon and it was a touchback and Miami ball. With the unfortunate circumstances the Bearcats only take a 10-3 lead into the half.

Stats:

Total yards: UC = 167, Miami = 157

3rd %: UC = 4 of 7, Miami = 2 of 7

Cincinnati had a great drive to start the third quarter with a 12 play-75 yard drive that Corey Kiner 1 yard touchdown to take the 17-3 lead. Next drive after a 5 yard penalty by Eric Phillips, Gabbert hit 58 yard touchdown to Reggie Virgil to cut the lead down to 7, 17-10. Offensive lineman Dartanyan Tinsley got hurt in the third quarter and Jonathan Harder replaced him. Evan Pryor went 65 yards early in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 14, 24-10. Miami answered the next drive, Gabbert hit Cade McDonald for a 7 yard touchdown, Miami went for a two point conversion and Antwan Peek, Jr., laid the boom on McDonald to prevent the conversion keeping the lead at 8, 24-16 with 7:57 left in the fourth quarter. After a penalty called back an 80 yard touchdown to Royer, Gabbert hit McDonald 51 play to start drive, but on 4th down Jordan Young made a play to stall the drive and give the Bearcats the ball. After a 40 yard run by Kiner, Hawks hit a 50 yard field goal to ice the game and secure a 27-16 victory.





Eric Phillips had two sacks, Kiner had his 9th 100 yard game with 126 and a touchdown and Henderson finished with 10 catches and 108 yards. Cincinnati had 401 total yards and Miami had 380 with 356 coming through the air.

Now the Victory Bell is back in Cincinnati (2-1), with Houston coming to town next Saturday to start Big 12 play.