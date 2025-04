This evening, the Cincinnati Bearcats added one of the top offensive lineman in the transfer portal with former South Dakota offensive tackle Joe Cotton. Cotton is a 6'7", 315 pound offensive tackle that will help sure up a position of weakness for the Bearcats. They lost John Williams and Phillip Wilder due to graduation, they have Deondre Buford and a few younger pieces at the spot, but Cotton is a plug and play guy.

Cotton will have two years of eligibility remaining.