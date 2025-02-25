Bearcats grind out 69-67 win over Baylor

The Cincinnati Bearcats welcomed the Baylor Bears into Fifth Third Arena for a Big 12 battle. The Bearcats loss to the Bears, January 7th on the road 68-48, Dan Skillings led the way with 18 points that night. Would the Bearcats be able to win their second in a row and avenge their loss to Baylor?

Josh Reed started his third consecutive game in place of the injured Simas Lukosius, Lukosius has missed three straight games, but is available for tonights game.

The Bearcats came out on a 12-9 run, behind five points from Josh Reed. Baylor made a 10-2 run to grab a 19-14 lead. The home team was able to make a 18-2 run to take a 35-24 lead behind back to back 3’s by Jizzle James and Simas Lukosius. Reed had the highlight of the first half with a spin move layup that was goaltended, it sent Fifth Third Arena into a frenzy. The Bearcats took a 39-26 lead into the half.

James and Reed led the way with nine points, followed by Thomas with seven. The Bearcats shot 53.8% from the field and 46.7% from 3, while holding Baylor to 41.7% from the field and 30 % from 3.

Baylor came out on a 10-6 run to start the second half. Aziz Bandaogo looked to do something to his hand or wrist early in the second half (he came back in shortly after). Baylor was led by Norchad Omier who had 11 points in the second half allowing them to walk down the Bearcats on a 25-13 run. Omier picked up his fourth foul with 9:40 left in the second half. V.J. Edgecombe knocked down back to back 3’s to give Baylor a 1 point lead, but Bandaogo answered with a put back layup off a James drive and miss. Thomas made a key 3, late in the game and also secured a loose ball that pretty much sealed the game. Bandaogo made a key contest against Edgecombe and then got the offensive rebound off of Dillon Mitchell’s missed free throw with 1.2 seconds.

The Bearcats won 69-67, to win their second game in a row at home and secured a Quad 1 win.

James led the way with 18 points, followed by Mitchell with 13 points and a team high nine rebounds, Reed had 11 points and Thomas tallied 10 points.

The Bearcats are now 17-11 overall, Big 12 (7-10). They will now travel to Houston, Texas to face the No. 4 Houston at 4:30 pm CBS.