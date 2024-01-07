The day before the start of the spring semester at the University of Cincinnati, the Bearcats got four additions via the transfer portal.

On Sunday, former Wisconsin defensive end Darian Varner, former North Texas defensive back Logan Wilson, former Grambling State running back Chance Williams and former West Virginia defensive end Jared Bartlett all announced they intend to transfer to Cincinnati. They'll enroll in classes this week and will participate in spring practice.

Varner has two more seasons of eligibility remaining. He began his career at Temple, where he redshirted in 2020, then played in 21 games for the Owls over the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He had 35 tackles, 12.5 for loss and 7.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2022. Varner transferred to Wisconsin ahead of the 2023 season, but played sparingly in 11 games, in which he had five tackles, 1.5 for loss and recovered a fumble.

A member of the 2020 recruiting class, Varner was a two-star recruit by Rivals.com out of Maury (Va.). His offer list also included East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Akron, Liberty,