Bearcats F Dillon Mitchell enters transfer portal

Cincinnati Bearcats junior forward Dillon Mitchell has entered the transfer portal. The 6'8", 210 pound Tampa, Florida native is the seventh Bearcat to hit the transfer portal in the last two days. The former five star recruit, spent his last season in Cincinnati after spending the two seasons at Texas.

The dynamic left hander averaged 9.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and shot 61.4% from the field.

Mitchell was a McDonald's All-American coming out of high school.

During his time in Cincinnati he was a fan favorite with his high flying finishes around the rim.

He will be a top target in the transfer portal.