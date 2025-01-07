Bearcats dismantled by Baylor, 68-48

The Cincinnati Bearcats traveled to Waco, Texas to face Big 12 foe Baylor Bears. Cincinnati came into the game 0-2 in the Big 12 looking for their first win in conference against a Baylor team that is 9-1 at home and 7-0 against non ranked teams at home. Would the visitors be able to get on the right side of the winning column?

The first half, was rough for the Bearcats as freshman VJ Edgecombe lit up the visitors with 11 points. He was working inside and outside. The Bearcats shot 23% from the field and 29% from 3. Baylor got the shots they wanted and Cincinnati didn’t get much if any offensive flow in the first half which put them down 35-20. Aziz Bandaogo showed great energy and effort with five points, four rebounds and two blocks, he did have three turnovers, but his motor was on display. Day Day Thomas knocked down back to back 3's in to finish the half with six points.

In the second half, the Bearcats cut it to 10 points early behind Dan Skillings getting going, but Baylor quickly pushed the lead close to 20 and getting it over 20 at times. Cincinnati didn't have answers for Baylor zone and man looks. Skillings was one of the bright spots for Cincinnati as he scored 14 of his 18 total points in the second half. Bandaogo finished with 11 points, four rebounds and two blocks.

Jizzle James, Simas Lukosius and Dillon Mitchell didn't have their best games. James finished with five points, five rebounds and three turnovers. Lukosius finished with five points, three rebounds and five assists. Mitchell finished with zero points, two rebounds, one block, one steal and four turnovers. If these three don't produce at a high level beating teams like Baylor will be impossible.

Baylor shot 50% from the field, 35.7% from 3 and Cincinnati shot 34.7% from the field and 34.8% from 3. Baylor one the battle of the glass 29-27 and won the turnover battle 11 to 15.

After losing 68-48, they are 10-4 overall and 0-3 in the Big 12, they will welcome Kansas into Fifth Third Arena Saturday at 2 pm ET.