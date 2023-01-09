Cincinnati added its second transfer of the day Monday afternoon. And it's another former Sun Devil.

Defensive back and kick returner DJ Taylor announced via social media that he intends to transfer to the Bearcats from Arizona State. Two of his former teammates previously announced they would also transfer from the Sun Devils to Cincinnati. Kicker Carter Brown announced his choice Monday morning, while quarterback Emory Jones gave his pledge last month.

Taylor played as a defensive back, wide receiver and kick returner over the past three seasons at Arizona State. As a defensive back, he tallied 19 tackles, though 16 of those came this past fall.

Taylor did the majority of his damage as a returner, though his numbers dipped in 2022, During the 2021 season, he played in all 12 games, with 24 kick returns for 525 yards and 14 punt returns for 191 yards. In 2022, Taylor finished with 10 kick returns for 225 yards and 11 punt returns for 36 yards.

A member of the 2020 recruiting class out of Tampa Catholic (Fla.), Taylor was rated as a three-star player by Rivals.com. He had 37 scholarship offers, including from Cincinnati, Nebraska, Michigan State and West Virginia.