Bearcats Add Pace Brother, Ivan

The Pace brothers are reunited.

Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who previously announced he intended to transfer from Miami (OH), will join Cincinnati. His brother, linebacker Deshawn Pace, is a sophomore with the Bearcats.

Originally from Colerain (OH), Ivan Pace committed to the Redhawks in the 2019 class. He led Miami (OH) in tackles this season, with 125, 13 for loss, in addition to four sacks and an interception.

A first-team all-MAC selection this season, Pace Jr. had scholarship offers from Miami, Arkansas, LSU and Missouri. He spent three seasons with the Redhawks.

Pace Jr. should fill an immediate need for the Bearcats, who lose linebackers Joel Dublanko and Darrian Beavers to graduation.