Cincinnati added transfer addition No. 14 during this off-season on Wednesday. And 10 of them have come since Early National Signing Day Dec.21.

This time, it was Temple kicker Rory Bell who announced his plans to join up with the Bearcats. He'll have two more seasons of eligibility remaining.

Bell was stuck behind kicker Camden Price this past fall and missed both of his field goal attempts. In 2021, however, he saw action in 11 games and converted nine of 16 field goal attempts, including a long of 55 yards. Bell hit all 21 of his extra point attempts that season.

Bell, a member of the 2020 recruiting class, did not have any FBS scholarship offers out of Wilmington High School (OH). He walked-on with the Owls.