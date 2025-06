The Bearcats got their second commit in the last 24 hours with defensive lineman Lance Dawson. Dawson, is a 6'5", 250 pound defensive lineman from Avon, Ohio. He is a member of the 2026 class. The Avon High School attendee comes from the same place as the late Jeremiah Kelly and running back Jakorion Caffey.

Dawson had offers from Bowling Green, Toledo, Virginia and more.

He had an official visit over the weekend and is now a Bearcat.