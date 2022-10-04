Travis Perry , a four-star guard in the 2024 class, enters his junior year of high school having scored more than 3,000 points at the varsity level. With two more years of high school remaining, he has a chance to crack into the very top of the Kentucky state scoring record books. He needs to eclipse 4,337 points by the time he graduates to pass Kelly Coleman as the all-time leading scorer. His proven track record of being able to put the ball in the basket and score in a variety of ways has colleges beating down his door trying to recruit him. He talked about some of his top options with Rivals.

Overview of his recruitment: “I’m still considering all of the schools that have offered me, trying to get some visits in. I’ll probably cut my list soon, probably down to eight or ten, something like that. I think I’ll do that right before the season starts.”

Western Kentucky: “Their pitch has been that they’re super close to home. If I go there, I’ll be a legacy player and have the reputation for life. Anytime you go to Bowling Green, you’d kind of be the man there, with it being so close and with the kind of impact I could have on their team there.”

Michigan: “I went on an official up there recently and it was great. We hadn’t talked with the coaches a ton before that, but we went up there, had a great time and enjoyed the visit. It was awesome.”

Purdue: “I took an official to Purdue the weekend before (the Michigan visit). That visit was really good, too. We got down there, got to see a practice, which is always good, and got to hang out with all of the coaches and grow our relationship.”

Ole Miss: “They’re around all of the time and they’ve been on me since the beginning, believed in me since the beginning. It’s the kind of place where coach Kermit (Davis) emphasizes that I’m their main guy. I’m the guy that they’re recruiting the hardest and a guy that they have to have kind of situation.”

Vanderbilt: “They kind of just started talking to me lately. It’s been a couple of weeks, maybe a month. The visit was really good. We got to meet with all of the coaches and talk with coach (Jerry) Stackhouse. I’m excited to grow that relationship.”

Nebraska: “Coach (Fred) Hoiberg and (assistant) coach (Adam) Howard have been in the gym and they’ve been reaching out a lot, sending me things. We’re trying to make a trip down there and see how I like it. It’s been good, they’ve been reaching out a lot.”

Cincinnati: “Coach (Wes) Miller has been kind of telling me the same thing, that he has to have me down there. He’s been around a lot and he’s told me that he’s going to be there to visit every time he can. It’s been really good, and I’m looking to set up a visit there as well.”