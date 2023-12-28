A year after his former coach left to Cincinnati, linebacker Kameron Wilson is joining him.

On Thursday afternoon, Wilson announced he plans to transfer to coach Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats from Louisville. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Wilson played sparingly in each of his first two seasons and saw action in four games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. This season, Wilson came off the bench, but played in all 13 games. He finished with 14 tackles, 2.5 for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

Wilson played in eight games during the 2022 season, in which he had five tackles, a pass deflection and a forced fumble.

The addition of Wilson is big for Cincinnati, which will replace seniors Jowon Briggs, Jalen Hunt and Malik Vann along the defensive line.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Wilson's addition.