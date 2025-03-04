WBB: Hayes named All-Big 12 Third Team

Per GoBearcats:

University of Cincinnati women's basketball fifth year forward Jillian Hayes has been named All-Big 12 Third Team, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Hayes collects All-Big 12 honors for the second straight season after earning Honorable Mention recognition last year.

The Cincinnati native leads the team in scoring (15.7), rebounding (9.5) and free throws made (152) while ranking second in blocks (22) and steals (43). She has paced the Bearcats in scoring 14 times, rebounding 25 times and blocks 10 times. In the Big 12, she sits second in both free throws made and rebounding while ranking 12th in scoring.

Her 12 double-doubles rank second in the Big 12 and 34th nationally, making her the only Bearcat in the last three decades to record double-digit double-doubles in three consecutive seasons, with 35 in her career. Her six 20-point, 10-rebound performances this season are the most by a Bearcat since 2002-03, and she's one of just four Big 12 players to accomplish the feat this year.

Her decorated season includes earning Big 12 Player of the Week and NCAA Starting Five honors on November 11, being named to the Atlantic Slam W All-Tournament Team, and receiving UC's Big 12 Student-Athlete of the Month recognition for January.

Hayes has cemented her name in Cincinnati's record books, holding program records for games played (142), career blocks (149), and free throws made (554) and attempted (797). She also ranks second in career rebounds (1,111), fifth in steals (226) and sixth in scoring (1,739).