WBB: Bearcats lose to Iowa State, 72-52

Per GoBearcats:

The University of Cincinnati women's basketball team fell to Iowa State on Wednesday night inside Fifth Third Arena.

Cincinnati (13-8, 5-6) could not overcome a cold-shooting night in the 72-52 decision. The Bearcats shot 29% from the floor (16-55 FG) and a season-low 57% from the charity stripe (12-21 FT). A bright spot offensively came from behind the arc, with the Bearcats tying their season high with eight three-pointers.

The Bearcats will continue their homestand Saturday vs. Kansas at noon.

Sophomore Reagan Jackson knocked down four three-pointers to finish with a team-high 15 points. Fifth year Jillian Hayes added 12 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Iowa State shot 43.9% from the field and made 10 3-pointers (.370). The Bearcats were edged by 12 on the glass (44-32) and 14 in points in the paint (26-12).

Iowa State used an 8-0 run to lead 14-5 at the first quarter media timeout (14-5). Nine of UC's 11 first-quarter points came from behind the arc. Abby Holtman hit her second 3-pointer with 9:06 on the clock in the second quarter, bringing UC within seven (21-14). The Bearcats were then held scoreless for four minutes to allow ISU to take a 12-point halftime lead (35-23).

Reagan Jackson and Tineya Hylton drained back-to-back treys to make it a 10-point game with under three minutes in the third quarter (43-33). The Cyclones answered with a 10-2 run to end the period (53-35). Cincinnati was unable to pull any closer for the remainder of the game, falling 72-52.