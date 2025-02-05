Published Feb 5, 2025
The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: UCF
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Publisher
J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap West Virginia loss, preview UCF, highlight the players to watch, talk about Luka/AD trade and more.

