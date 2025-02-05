Bearcats snap four game losing skid with 93-83 win over Central Florida

Wes Miller and the Bearcats improved to (13-9, 3-8 Big 12) on Wednesday night after to defeating Central Florida (13-9, 4-7 Big 12) 93-83 to secure their first quad one victory of the season.

Cincinnati finished the night with four players in double figures was led Day-Day Thomas who finished with a team high 20 points on 9-15 shooting. Meanwhile, for Cincinnati, this is the first time in conference play this season that four players have scored in double figures for the Bearcats.

Cincinnati finished the night shooting 58% from the floor, which was a very good sign heading into the back half of conference play, Meanwhile, Cincinnati scored a season high 56 points in the paint which was a great sign to see as well.

Dillon Mitchell finished the game with 19 points and six rebounds on an efficient 9-14 (64%) shooting, Mitchell was everywhere for the Bearcats and his tenacious energy was something Cincinnati was desperate searching for, especially after the loss to West Virginia.

Jizzle James finished with 15 points on the night, with 11 of those coming in the second half. The Orlando native was able to have a huge bounce back performance following his 0-8 night vs West Virginia.

Between, James and Thomas, the Bearcats back court really set the tone tonight as the rest of the team went as they went. Their ability to get inside and attack the rim was crucial and something that Cincinnati knew they had to do in order to win heading into tonight.

"I thought Day-Day set the tone in the first half," Central Florida head coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters. "I thought that steadied them at that guard position to see them have confidence with the balling going in. Cincinnati has two really good guards in Thomas and James, who provide quality experience. Their ability to get in the paint was the difference tonight. They are both great midrange players who can knock down shots. If they can get all the way to the rim they will make baskets."

Aziz Bandaogo also chimed in with 16 points and 6 rebounds in the victory, which was the most in conference play this season.

Bob Huggins support in Wes Miller and Cincinnati.

Former Cincinnati and West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was in Orlando this evening to support the Bearcats, per radio and color

"Bob Huggins came in the locker room before the game to see me. Guys, if you have been alive on this earth in the last forty years and think about Cincinnati, Bob Huggins is the first guy you think about," Wes Miller told reporters.

"Not sure if you guys saw, but he had a Cincinnati shirt on as well. Now, to have his support, that is the kind of stuff that touches me. I don't take that lightly, whether it's Mick Cronin, Bob Huggins and long list of former players, those guys have been supportive. Not, just when things are going well either, they been supportive when things have gone bad too. I don't think you can have a higher drive than me, but you then get the highest drive and feel a little extra and feel responsibility. I told Bob to come talk to the team which was really neat for them too. That kind of stuff means a lot to me. I can't put it into words what it means for someone in his position to come and support me and this program."

Dillon Mitchell Injury Update.

Cincinnati junior forward Dillon Mitchell went down late in the second half with what looked to be a non-contact knee injury on a breakaway dunk attempt. Meanwhile, you could hear a pin drop in Addition Financial Arena while trainers looked at Mitchell for several minutes before making way to the Cincinnati locker room.

However, Mitchell returned moments later and finished the game for Cincinnati, which was huge sigh of relief after seeing the injury happen.

Wes Miller gave an update on Mitchell following the Bearcats victory.

"He caught the pick six on the out of bounds play. Everyone knows he is about 100% when he gets in the open court. The thing I was telling myself was alright don't be too flashy and get two points because you know he is going to jump over the rim better than anyone in college basketball. He jumped so far out that his leg buckled, and I was scared to death, actually I think everyone was."

"We were really cautious with him. He felt like he could come back in after it. I thought he looked great when he came back in the game. He had a couple dunks and moved really well defensively. I don't think our training staff would have allowed him to come back in the game if it was anything serious, they are very cautious as they should be."