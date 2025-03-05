Gahanna Lincoln HS (OH) OL Luke Collins commits to UC

Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats added their seventh commit of the 2026 class. Gahanna Lincoln High School interior offensive lineman Luke Collins stays home and commits to Cincinnati. The 6'5", 280 pound lineman has offers from Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Ball State, Coastal Carolina, Western Michigan, Cornell, Kent State, Liberty, Yale, Buffalo, Bowling Green, Dartmouth and more.

The Gahanna, Ohio native is scheduled for an official visit June 5th-8th.

Collins fits the mold of lineman that offensive line coach Nic Cardwell likes.

Congrats to Luke and his family!