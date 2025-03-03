Bearcats land WR Dadrien Waller out of Guntersville HS (AL)

The Cincinnati Bearcats land their sixth commit of the 2026 class and the first one on the offensive side of the ball. Guntersville High School wide receiver Dadrien Waller is now a Bearcat. The 6'5", 200 pound receiver and the physical tools a lot of big time programs would like to.
During his junior season he had 26 catches for 700 yards and six touchdowns.
Waller is the second commit out of the 2026 class from the state of Alabama.
He held offers from Troy, Samford, Western Kentucky, Jacksonville State, UAB and Tulane.