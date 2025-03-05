Published Mar 5, 2025
Video: Cincinnati/Kansas State post game presser
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Kansas State Wildcats forward David N'Guessan and guard Dug McDaniel:

Kansas State Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang:

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller and forward Dillon Mitchell:

