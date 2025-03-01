WBB: Bearcats fall to No. 18 West Virginia on Senior Day

Per GoBearcats:

The University of Cincinnati women's basketball team fought hard but came up short against No. 18 West Virginia on Senior Day, closing out the regular season with a 15-13 overall record and a 7-11 mark in Big 12 play.

The Bearcats now shift their focus to the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship, tipping off Wednesday, March 5, in Kansas City.

Cincinnati honored its senior trio — Jillian Hayes, Tineya Hylton, and Daylee Dunn — who have played a pivotal role in the program's growth, helping UC surpass last season's overall and conference win totals in just its second year in the Big 12.

In her final home game, Jillian Hayes led UC with 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals, marking her 10th 20-point performance of the season. The fifth year forward has cemented her legacy, holding program records for games played, career blocks, free throws made and free throw attempts while also ranking second in rebounds, fifth in steals and sixth in all-time scoring.

Fellow senior Tineya Hylton added 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting, while sophomore Reagan Jackson surpassed 500 career points in just her second season.

Cincinnati and West Virginia matched each other in shooting percentage (41%) and three-pointers made (8), but the Mountaineers capitalized on second-chance opportunities (28-9), outrebounding the Bearcats 47-29.

The Bearcats started strong, taking an early 8-7 lead after an A'riel Jackson and-one and a Hayes jumper at the 6:17 mark. WVU responded with an 8-0 run before another Hayes bucket and a buzzer-beater three from A'riel Jackson kept UC within six at the end of the first quarter (21-15).

A Reagan Jackson triple cut the deficit to five early in the second, but West Virginia pulled away before halftime (44-30). Hayes and Hylton kept UC in the fight, combining for 17 of the team's 19 third-quarter points, but the Bearcats couldn't overcome a slow start to the final frame, ultimately falling 85-69.