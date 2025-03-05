Senior Night Spoiler, Bearcats fall to Kansas State 54-49

The Bearcats (17-13, 7-12 Big 12) have officially seen their NCAA Tournament hopes go right out the window following their 54-49 loss to Kansas State. The Bearcats honored their four seniors, Aziz Bandaogo, CJ Fredrick, CJ Anthony, and Simas Lukosius prior to tonight's contest vs Kansas State for all of their contributions to the University of Cincinnati and the Men's Basketball program over the years. However, Senior night did not go quite as planned, as the Bearcats completely played down to the level of Kansas State. The Bearcats simply looked like a team that was not currently sitting on the outside of the NCAA Tournament bubble to say the least. "Tonight’s performance was unacceptable." said Wes Miller. "The effort tonight was unacceptable. It is in the head coach. I am the leader of this operation. I have to do a better damn job. It is on my ass. That’s the truth of it. That is unacceptable, I’d boo our butts too. I would boo myself too, God damn, that was unacceptable. I have never seen that team. I don’t even know who that team was. I apologize for everyone that bought a ticket and watched that, I apologize. You guy should be on my butt, I deserve it. Tonight was unacceptable and it starts with the head coach.” Now, for Cincinnati, their NCAA Tournament hopes have sailed out the window following the loss to Kansas State, unless they make a deep run-in next week's Big 12 Championship out in Kansas City, Missouri. "It's March in college basketball. You live for this as a competitor. You work the entire year for this opportunity to play in March. I don't think I have to motivate competitors to play in the month of March, are you kidding me. It is March, in college basketball. You live for these moments and opportunities. You control your own destiny. You live for that opportunity to come in here and compete tonight to try and show the NCAA Tournament committee why you belong in the tournament." Meanwhile, The Wildcats on the other hand kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive, behind the return of Coleman Hawkins, who finished with nine points and eight rebounds in the victory. However, Hawkins didn't have the performance he had back vs Cincinnati back in December, where he finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Although, he gave the Wildcats a huge lift despite playing banged up, as the veteran forward rocked a heavy knee back supporting his right knee. "He wanted to play tonight," Jerome Tang told reporters. "The moment Coleman found out the diagnosis surrounding the injury, he told everyone he was going to come back and play no matter the circumstances. I told him to let me know when he was ready to play, and we would go from there. He came to me this morning after shootaround that he was ready, and I told him I would start him." David N'Gussan Anchored the Wildcats tonight and was simply the difference maker in this game, as the senior wing finished with a game high 18 points on (8-10 FG). However, N'Gussan simply took over the second half with Cincinnati so focused on finding ways to contain Hawkins due to his ability to control the game.

Meanwhile, for Cincinnati, they were led by guards Day-Day Thomas (12) and Jizzle James (10), who combined for 22 of the teams 49 points. A game in which, many expected Cincinnati win in every facet of this game, was simply proven wrong. Not only was Kansas State beating Cincinnati on the boards, but they also dominated the offensive boards which resulted in multiple second chance opportunities, keeping the Wildcats afloat. The Bearcats may have won the offensive rebounding margin (10-8), but they weren't playing to the standard that many are used to seeing. Once you saw Kansas State starting to crash the boards, you knew this game could swing in Favor of the Wildcats at any moment. Miller did note postgame that he didn't like his teams' efforts on the defensive glass early and was trying to find ways to change the attack throughout the game, but unfortunately the cards fell in favor of Kansas State this evening. However, for Cincinnati, things haven't gone as planned this season, after starting the season ranked #20 in all of college basketball. Just four short months later, the team currently finds themselves ranked 12th in the Big 12 standings, despite being projected to finish 6th in the preseason voting, it is safe to say, the Bearcats have not quite lived up to the expectations they once had.