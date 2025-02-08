WBB: Bearcats grind out 78-74 OT win against Kansas

Per GoBearcats:

The University of Cincinnati women's basketball team battled to a thrilling 78-74 overtime win against Kansas on Saturday afternoon inside Fifth Third Arena.

The Bearcats (14-8, 6-6) led by as many as 11 before a late Jayhawks run forced overtime. UC responded by scoring the first five points of the extra period and held Kansas scoreless until the 1:37 mark to secure the victory. It marked Cincinnati's first overtime win since Feb. 11, 2023.

With the win, the Bearcats have surpassed last season's Big 12 win total and matched their overall win total.

Senior Tineya Hylton took over in the second half, scoring all 21 of her points after the break. Reagan Jackson also came through in clutch moments, adding 15 points, including three 3-pointers. The duo stepped up in the absence of Jillian Hayes, who fouled out with six minutes left in regulation.

Hayes finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, while A'riel Jackson was the fourth player in double figures, adding 13 points and four assists.

Cincinnati finished 40.6% from the floor with a Big 12 season-high 17 assists on 26 made field goals. The Bearcats also capitalized at the line, sinking 19 of their 25 attempts (.760).

The Jayhawks shot an efficient 53.1% from the field, but the Bearcats' defense forced 18 turnovers, converting them into 19 points.

Kansas jumped out to a 10-8 lead in the first quarter, but Cincinnati responded with an 8-4 run to take a 16-14 edge after one.

Hayes provided an early spark in the second quarter, scoring five straight, including an and-one, to push UC ahead 23-17. However, Kansas' Elle Evans scored 11 straight points to propel the Jayhawks to a 35-29 halftime lead. The Bearcats went scoreless for the final 5:05 of the half.

UC came out of the locker room firing, opening the third quarter on an 11-0 run to reclaim the lead (40-35). Hylton led the charge with nine straight points. The teams traded baskets down the stretch, with the Bearcats holding to a 49-46 advantage heading into the fourth.

Hayes extended the lead to five early in the final frame but fouled out with six minutes remaining. Stepping up in her absence, Hylton and Jackson combined for nine points to give UC its largest advantage of the game (67-56).

Kansas responded with an 11-0 run, tying the game at 67-all with 36 seconds left. Brianna Byars came through at the line to even the score, and Kansas' buzzer-beater attempt fell short, sending the game to overtime.

The Bearcats seized control in the extra period, scoring the first five points and keeping Kansas off the board until 1:37 remained. UC never trailed in overtime, closing out the Big 12 win.