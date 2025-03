Cincinnati Bearcats sophomore guard Abby Holtman has entered the transfer portal. The Florence, Kentucky native will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Holtman, averaged 2.4 points and shot 37.8% from 3, playing in 29 games and averaging 8..4 minutes a game.

The 5'10" guard is known for her shooting ability, it will be interesting to see where she lands!