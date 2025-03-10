Video: Satterfied, Pryor and Thompson talk at Spring Practice No. 1

Cincinnati Bearcats redshirt senior running back Evan Pryor:
Cincinnati Bearcats redshirt junior linebacker Jonathan Thompson:
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield:
Cincinnati Bearcats redshirt senior running back Evan Pryor:
Cincinnati Bearcats redshirt junior linebacker Jonathan Thompson:
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield:
Bearcats DT Corleone, OL Gerhardt, TE Royer and QB Sorsby talk to media ahead of Spring Ball
The Bearcats NCAA Tourney bubble popped with 54-49 loss on Senior Night to Kansas State
Bearcats fall to Kansas State, watch NCAA Tournament hopes fall right out of the window.
Wildcats HC Tang, F N'Guessan and G McDaniels, Bearcats HC Miller and F Mitchell post game presser
Gahanna Lincoln HS (OH) OL Luke Collins commits to UC
Bearcats DT Corleone, OL Gerhardt, TE Royer and QB Sorsby talk to media ahead of Spring Ball
The Bearcats NCAA Tourney bubble popped with 54-49 loss on Senior Night to Kansas State
Bearcats fall to Kansas State, watch NCAA Tournament hopes fall right out of the window.