Big 12 Tournament: UC handles Oklahoma State, 87-68

The Cincinnati Bearcats played the Oklahoma State Cowboys for the second time in four days, but this time they got their lick in a 87-68 win.

The first half was highlighted by Josh Reed scoring 15 of his career high 19 points. His previous career high was 13 points, so the young man cleared it before half time. Dillon Mitchell played like a man possessed from the opening tip off, scoring nine points and grabbing seven rebounds in the first half. Day Day Thomas was very effective with nine points as well. Oklahoma State only got four minutes out of big man Abou Ousmane in the first half as he was saddled with two fouls, on Saturday Ousmane had 24 points and eight rebounds. The Bearcats took a 38-26 lead into the half.

In the second half Thomas and Mitchell were joined by a hot Dan Skillings who scored 13 points. Thomas finished with a game high 21 points, Mitchell finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds, Reed finished with 19 points and Skillings grabbed eight rebounds to go with his 13 points. Ousmane never got on track finishing with four points and one rebound, fouling out after picking up a technical foul.

The Bearcats won 87-68, moving to 18-14, they will face Iowa State, tomorrow at 12:30 pm.