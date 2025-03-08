Bearcats can't execute late against Oklahoma State in 78-67 loss

The Cincinnati Bearcats traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma for their final regular season in the Big 12 to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Josh Reed started for Simas Lukosius on Saturday. Would the Bearcats get back in the winning column?

In the first half Oklahoma State was led by Bryce Thompson and Abou Ousmane. They both had 12 points and did what they wanted to, to the Bearcats. Jizzle James had 15 points to keep the Bearcats in the game. Oklahoma State had a 18 point lead, but the Bearcats were able to get the lead down to 8 at the half.

Oklahoma State shot 51.4% from the field and 85.7% from 3, the Bearcats shot 43.8% from the field, they tied on the glass with 19.

In the second half the Bearcats made a run behind solid play from Dan Skillings and Day Day Thomas had 11 (15 points total) and seven (12 points). The Bearcats cut the lead to 1 point after a Simas Lukosius 3 with a little less than five minutes left in the game and proceeded to shoot 1-of-8 from the field allowing Oklahoma State to go on a 12-2 run to finish the game.

This game was highlighted by missed opportunities and bad shot selection. Oklahoma State won 78-67, pretty much ending any March Madness talk for the Bearcats.

James finished with 17 points, Skillings with 15 and Thomas with 12. Josh Reed led the Bearcats with nine rebounds, followed by Aziz Bandaogo.

The Bearcats finish the season 17-14 and 7-13 in the Big 12. They will play Tuesday in the Big 12 Tournament.