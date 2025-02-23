WBB: Bearcats can't handle Utes, 92-65

Per GoBearcats:

The University of Cincinnati women's basketball team fell to Utah, 92-65, on Sunday afternoon inside Fifth Third Arena.

The Bearcats (15-11, 7-9 Big 12) struggled to recover from a big first quarter from the Utes, where they were outscored 26-10. Utah's hot shooting – 50.7% from the field and 16 three-pointers – put the Bearcats in a hole they couldn't climb out of.

Senior Tineya Hylton led UC with 16 points, while junior A'riel Jackson added 12 points and four assists.

Utah quickly jumped to a 7-0 lead. Four points from Delaney Snyder pulled UC within five at the media timeout (13-8). Utah shot 64% from the field in the opening quarter to lead by 16 (26-10).

UC made a brief run early in the second quarter, closing the gap with a five-point spurt at 5:25 (33-17). However, the Utes' hot shooting from beyond the arc continued as they hit five threes in the period.

After the break, the Bearcats started chipping away at the deficit. A pair of and-one plays from A. Jackson and Hylton helped UC cut the lead to 12 at 2:26 (57-45). Utah responded with two more three-pointers, holding a 16-point advantage heading into the final quarter (66-50). UC was unable to close the gap in the fourth, as Utah pulled away for the 92-65 victory.