Published Feb 19, 2025
The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: West Virginia II
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
@_JT_Smith

J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap No. 10 Iowa State loss, preview West Virginia, highlight the players to watch, NBA All-Star recap/ways to fix it and more.

Pod Link

