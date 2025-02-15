WBB: Bearcats lose tough one to West Virginia, 69-50

Per GoBearcats:

The University of Cincinnati women's basketball team fell to 18th-ranked West Virginia on Saturday afternoon in Morgantown, W.Va. The Bearcats (14-10, 6-8) were outscored by 11 in the third quarter and never regained momentum in the 69-50 loss.

Cincinnati committed a season-high 24 turnovers, which resulted in 23 points for the Mountaineers. WVU leads the nation in turnovers forced and steals per game.

Fifth year Jillian Hayes recorded her second consecutive double-double with team highs in points (20) and rebounds (10). It marked her ninth 20-point outing this season.

Cincinnati shot 32% from the floor and 65.4% from the charity stripe. West Virginia finished 43% from the floor and made six three-pointers (.273).

Back-to-back WVU layups over a 27-second span forced UC to use a timeout at 8:09 (6-5). A Hayes and-one stopped a 10-0 run for the Mountaineers with two minutes left in the first (12-7). The Mountaineers led by seven after one (14-7).

Cincinnati went on a 6-0 spurt, featuring four from Hayes, to pull within three at 4:53 (16-13). The Bearcats' defense held the Mountaineers scoreless for a near three-minute stretch and Hayes sunk a pair of free throws to give UC the lead (21-20). WVU scored the final seven to end the first half up by six (27-21).

Out of the break, WVU continued its run, scoring the first 13 points (34-21). The Bearcats were outscored 22-11 in the third quarter (49-32). The deficit proved too large to overcome as Cincinnati fell 69-50.