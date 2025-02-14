Clay Chalkville HS (AL) S Xavier Starks commits to Cincinnati

Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats received their fifth commitment of the 2026 class in Clay-Chalkville High School safety Xavier Starks. Starks is a 6 foot, 185 pound safety that is starting to move on to the radars of big schools snagging offers from Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Starks spoke with TFON on why he picked Cincinnati, "The atmosphere in the stadium was like no other for Homecoming (against Arizona State in 2024) and it really made an impression on me."

He is the first commit from the state of Alabama in the 2026 class.

Congrats to Xavier and his family!