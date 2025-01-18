WATCH: Miller, Skillings, Mitchell Recap 67-60 Victory Over Arizona State
Wes Miller, Dan Skillings, Dillon Mitchell recap the Bearcats 67-60 victory over Arizona State.
Cincinnati makes the top 10 for 2026 4 star Forward Jalan Wingfield.
WBB: Bearcats grab road win against UCF, 64-58
Bearcats HC Wes Miller and F Dillon Mitchell talk to media after 54-40 loss to No. 11 Kansas
Cincinnati falls to 0-4 in Big 12 play, after falling to No. 11 ranked Kansas 54-40
Looking at Players to Watch Saturday vs. Kansas
