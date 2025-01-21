The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: Texas Tech
J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap Arizona State win, preview Texas Tech, highlight the players to watch, who is going to win the Natty (Ohio State or Notre Dame) and more.
Tawee Walker tabbed as biggest impact transfer for the Bearcats
The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: Arizona State
Bearcats HC Wes Miller and F Simas Lukosius talk to media after 68-62 win versus Colorado
Bearcats earn first Big 12 win on the road at Colorado, 68-62
Looking at Players to Watch Wednesday at Colorado
