Published Jan 21, 2025
The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: Texas Tech
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap Arizona State win, preview Texas Tech, highlight the players to watch, who is going to win the Natty (Ohio State or Notre Dame) and more.

