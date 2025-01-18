Watch: Katrina Merriweather and Tineya Hylton talk after Bearcats 65-59 win
Katrina Merriweather and Tineya Hylton recap the Bearcats 65-59 victory over Colorado.
Looking at Players to Watch Wednesday at Colorado
Cincinnati makes the top 10 for 2026 4 star Forward Jalan Wingfield.
WBB: Bearcats grab road win against UCF, 64-58
Bearcats HC Wes Miller and F Dillon Mitchell talk to media after 54-40 loss to No. 11 Kansas
