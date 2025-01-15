The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: Colorado
J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap No. 11 Kansas loss, preview Colorado, highlight the players to watch, thoughts on fans booing and more.
