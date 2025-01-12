WBB: Bearcats grab road win against UCF, 64-58

Per GoBearcats:

The University of Cincinnati women's basketball team secured its first Big 12 road win of the season with a hard-fought 64-58 victory over UCF on Saturday afternoon in Orlando.

Cincinnati (10-5, 2-3) rallied from a slow start to extend their winning streak to four straight against the Knights. A'riel Jackson’s floater gave UC the lead with 51 seconds left, and Jillian Hayes sealed the win with a late steal, allowing Chloe Mann and Tineya Hylton to finish at the line.

Hylton led the way for the Bearcats, scoring 17 points (5-11 FG) while matching her career-high with seven rebounds and adding three steals. Despite suffering an injury early in the first quarter, Hylton returned to score 15 of her 17 points after reentering the game.

Mann also contributed with 14 points, including a 6-of-8 performance from the free throw line, highlighted by a perfect 4-for-4 effort in the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats finished shooting 34% from the field and connected on six three-pointers (.222). UC went 18-of-27 from the free throw line, with a 14-of-19 showing in the second half.

Cincinnati jumped out to an early 8-3 lead, but UCF responded with back-to-back baskets to force a UC timeout at 5:48 (8-7). The Bearcats did not score again until the final minute of the quarter, with UCF holding a 12-10 lead. UC committed six turnovers and shot just 27.8% in the opening frame.

UCF took its largest lead of the first half (26-17) with two minutes to go. However, Mann hit back-to-back three-pointers in a 40-second span, cutting the deficit to three. Cincinnati trailed by five at the break, 31-26. The Bearcats had trouble protecting the ball in the first half, with 11 turnovers leading to 10 points for UCF.

Reagan Jackson sparked UC in the third quarter, knocking down three three-pointers as the Bearcats built a 41-37 lead. Cincinnati went on an 11-0 run over two minutes to take a seven-point advantage (44-37), but UCF clawed back, cutting the lead to one heading into the fourth, 45-44.

In the final period, a layup from Ndiba and a Hylton three-pointer gave UC a five-point edge (51-46) with 7:31 to play. UCF fought back to tie the game at 57 with 1:41 remaining. With 51 seconds on the clock, A'riel Jackson made a tough floater to put the Bearcats back on top. Hayes came up with a crucial steal with 13 seconds left, allowing Mann and Hylton to seal the win with free throws. Cincinnati held UCF without a field goal for the final 2:30 of the game.