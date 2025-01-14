Cincinnati makes 2026 Forward Jalan Wingfield Top-10

Now for Jalan on the other hand, he is a four star forward in the 2026 class out of Atlanta, Georgia where he currently attends Tri Cities High School.

The 6'7", 225-pound forward is the son of former Cincinnati forward Dontonio Wingfield who spent one season at the University of Cincinnati back in 1993-1994. Wingfield was then drafted by the Seattle Supersonics with the 37th overall pick (2nd round) of the 1994 NBA Draft, where he went on to have a four year career in the NBA.

Wingfield is currently ranked the 102nd player in the class of 2026 according to Rivals and expected to climb into the top 100 as he concludes his junior season. Wingfield possess all the tools to be an elite player as he can not only score the ball but can be a great defender as well. Something he takes pride on, after hearing his father earned the nickname "Baby Shaq" during his collegiate days.

Now, it is no surprise Cincinnati make the Top 10 for Wingfield and the connection his family has to the University of Cincinnati. But it is worth noting the four-star prospect was also on campus for an unofficial visit back on October 18th when the Bearcats hosted Ohio State for an exhibition scrimmage, where the Bearcats defeated the Buckeyes 80-62.

Check out what Wingfield had to say following his visit in an exclusive interview with TFON.