It's been a busy few months for Cincinnati, much of it via the NCAA Transfer Portal. While the Bearcats lost forward Jamille Reynolds and centers Viktor Lakhin and Sage Tolentino, they added former five-star Texas forward Dillon Mitchell, former USC four-star forward Arrinten Page and former Bradley guard transfer Connor Hickman.

While coach Wes Miller has released statements about those additions, he spoke with members of the media Wednesday about them, as well as other questions as Cincinnati heads into its summer workouts.