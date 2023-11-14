Cincinnati has gotten off to a strong start after one week, with wins over Illinois-Chicago, Detroit and Eastern Washington. The Bearcats will get a few days before they host Northern Kentucky at 2 pm ET on Sunday.

For coach Wes Miller, the first three games have still had some blemishes. But he already sees plenty of positives to build on.

"I think there's some real positive aspects to our offense," Miller said. "The willingness to share the ball, we've seen that the entire summer and pre-season. But to see it happen in some games with the lights on, people in the crowd, that was great to see. I expected to see that, but it was nice to see that."

Check out the video above for the full video from Miller on Tuesday.