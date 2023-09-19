As disappointing as Cincinnati's loss to Miami (OH) was Saturday, the Bearcats get the rare opportunity to put it behind them. not so much within the team, as is customary, but for national perception.

Cincinnati will host Oklahoma at noon ET Saturday, part of Fox's Big Noon Kickoff. The network will hold its pre-game show on campus and provide a national audience when the Bearcats host the Sooners, No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

"All of the past coaches, administrators and presidents I mean just the hard work that went into it is awesome," coach Scott Satterfield said. "It's really neat to be playing at this level and playing in this new league. They are putting us with one of the better teams in this league for the first game in the Big 12 with Oklahoma. They are as hot of team there is out there right now. So, we know we got a huge challenge coming in here, but one that we welcome. You think about our team right now after you kind of assess where we're at after three games in our non-conference schedule."

Check out the video above for the Tuesday full press conference from Satterfield, Taj Ward and Ryan Montgomery.