At least some of the commotion coach Wes Miller has stirred over the past few weeks has paid off. On Monday, the NCAA informed Cincinnati it had cleared transfer center Aziz Bandaogo to play immediately.

The Bearcats are still awaiting word on transfer forward Jamille Reynolds, who is in a similar predicament, as a two-time undergraduate transfer. But for Miller, there's at least some relief and solace knowing he has Bandaogo in the fold.

"It's been really hard on (Aziz) and that's the thing I've tried to remind myself, because it's been hard on our team and our program, but it's been really hard on him first," Miller said. "We're really excited about that.

"It's a little bittersweet because you have a young man in that locker room, Jamille Reynolds, that he really does deserve to be out there, too and have that same moment Aziz has. Every day that it doesn't happen, it's hurting him."

Check out the video above for the full press conference from Miller on Nov. 21.