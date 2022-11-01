Coach Wes Miller has been mum this month, when speaking directly to Cincinnati's two closed-door scrimmages. Of course, both have ended in losses.

The Bearcats dropped their second and final pre-season scrimmage, 77-64 Saturday to Purdue. Based on sources, the scrimmage was one-sided at times and not in Cincinnati's favor.

"No, I'm not happy," Miller said Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

The good thing is that the Bearcats will quickly move on. They open the season Monday at home in an exhibition against Chaminade. After that, though, the wins and losses count. But Miller sad he's looking beyond the scrimmages, more long-term this season.

"Do I wish we were further along?" Miller asked. "Sure, but I think we all feel certain that if we'll continue to do what we're doing every day and stay with the right approach, this has a chance to be a pretty good team."

Check out the press conference video above with Miller, Mika Adams-Woods and Ody Oguama.