Bearcats to play DePaul April 1st in College Basketball Crown

The Cincinnati Bearcats will face the DePaul Blue Demons, April 1st at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, 3 pm ET. The Bearcats were one of the 16 teams chosen to play in the inaugural tournament.

It will be interesting to see what type of team the Bearcats field in Vegas as the Transfer Portal opens on the 24th of March.

Note.: Players can play with the team even if they are in the portal if the program allows and the player wants to play.

Give us your thoughts on the Bearcats draw!