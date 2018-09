The Bearcats were 14.5 underdogs entering their game Saturday at UCLA. But they took a first half lead, went ahead on a fourth quarter safety and scored the game-sealing touchdown in the final minutes. The win also came after a few big calls by coach Luke Fickell, including a fourth and two in the red zone that set up that touchdown. Fickell talked about the 26-17 win and what it means going forward.