Video: Cincinnati/BYU post game presser
BYU guards Egor Demin and Richie Saunders:
Advertisement
BYU head coach Kevin Young:
Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller and guard/forward Simas Lukosius:
BYU guards Egor Demin and Richie Saunders:
BYU head coach Kevin Young:
Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller and guard/forward Simas Lukosius:
Bearcats fall to Texas Tech, 81-71 behind elite night from the Red Raiders.
The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: Texas Tech
Looking at Players to Watch Tuesday vs. Texas Tech
Katrina Merriweather and Tineya Hylton recap the Bearcats
Cincinnati completes 12 point comeback behind career day from Tineya Hylton
Bearcats fall to Texas Tech, 81-71 behind elite night from the Red Raiders.
The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: Texas Tech
Looking at Players to Watch Tuesday vs. Texas Tech